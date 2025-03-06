Weather and a lack of staff have been cited as reasons for Buckinghamshire Council’s backlog of rights of way maintenance jobs.

There were 3,980 outstanding issues on footpaths and other routes in the county as of February 7 this year, a new council report says.

Issues included 485 path surface problems, 347 fallen trees, 146 missing or damaged gates, 30 misleading signs and 17 instances of fly tipping.

A year-on-year increase in the backlog of outstanding issues is partly due to ‘officer vacancies and difficult recruitment’ including extended leave periods, Bucks Council has confirmed.

Recent storms have been linked to the increasing backlog

Increasing online reporting of issues, budget availability and failing timber bridges were also cited as reasons for the bulging backlog.

Named storms have also increased issues related to tree damage and the erosion of surfaces, which the council said ‘impacts on access to farmland for work crews’.

In a statement, the authority added: “Recent storms have added over 150 new tree issues and at least 13 flooding problems.”

The council said all full-time posts in its rights of way operations team were currently filled, but that recruitment of officers was ‘difficult’.

It added: “To aid recruitment and retention posts have been career graded with planned development and inhouse and external training ongoing for all appointments.”

The authority also said it was working with new highways contractor Balfour Beatty Living Places to improve ‘workflow processes’ and ‘increase output’, as well as updating reporting systems and looking at getting volunteers to ‘sign off old issues past the sell-by-date’.