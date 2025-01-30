Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian Alex Horne has asked for permission to put a sauna in the back garden of his Chesham home.

The comedian, known for creating and presenting Taskmaster, asked Buckinghamshire Council to give the new leisure facility the green light.

He and his wife Rachel Horne, a presenter and newsreader, have asked the council for a certificate of lawfulness for the small outbuilding.

This is a formal document stating a structure is legal and means it does not require planning permission.

Alex Horne performs with The Horne Section at St. Pancras Station, he has lived in Chesham for years. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Plans submitted by the couple show a timber framed and boarded sauna measuring roughly 2m by 2m by 2m.

The small structure, which features a double-glazed door and windows, will be situated next to the property’s rear boundary.

Plans show the garden has an existing single storey garden room and also show a hot tub opposite the proposed sauna.

An architect’s statement supporting the application for the sauna reads: “We believe that the building would qualify as permitted development and that you will look favourably over this application and grant its certificate of lawfulness application accordingly.”

The Hornes sent a separate certificate of lawfulness application to the council last month for the garden room.

An architect provided a 2013 photo of the building and said it had been there since 2012, meaning it should pass what is known in planning as the ‘ten-year rule’.

The couple also submitted another, separate application for planning permission last year to widen the entrance to their drive from 4.2m to 6.2m.

Horne is well-known within the Bucks community and is a director for Chesham United FC.