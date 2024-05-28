Rishi Sunak heads to Bucks on General Election campaign trail
Yesterday (27 May) Mr Sunak was taken around Chesham by the Conservative Party’s Parliamentary candidate in the area, Gareth Williams.
He met staff and players from Chesham United, who were celebrating the team’s promotion to the National League South.
The 44-year-old, who is vying to be elected to the top job in Government on 4 July, also met with Conservative Party members in Amersham.
Among the attendees were new Buckinghamshire Council Chairman Councillor Mimi Harker and Aylesbury’s current MP, who is contesting the seat again this year, Rob Butler. He said: “Superb speech from the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak campaigning in Bucks today and a great opportunity to talk about our local priorities.
“Pleased to hear his commitment to protecting our green spaces from overdevelopment and plans for National Service - already proving popular locally.”
Elsewhere Mr Sunak’s pledge to bring in mandatory National Service for 18 year olds was described as “bonkers”. A former chief of of the naval staff, Admiral Alan West, told The Guardian: “I’m delighted if more young people become aware of defence and are involved … but this idea is basically bonkers.
“We need to spend more on defence, and – by doing what he’s suggesting – money will be sucked out of defence.”
A spokesperson for Chesham United shared a photo of the Prime Minister completing a dribbling drill at its football ground. They said on X: “We welcomed Prime Minister @RishiSunak and Chesham & Amersham Conservative candidate, @GarethWatBucks, to The Meadow today.
“Our dedicated volunteers and youth players enjoyed the opportunity to meet them and they got involved with a session alongside our Youth Section.”
Mr Williams, who is a Buckinghamshire Councillor, was told to stop making newsletters that resembled fake newspapers by an independent body earlier this month.
This order was also issued to the current MP for Chesham and Amersham, Lib Dem Sarah Green, who is competing for the same seat as Councillor Williams on 4 July. Representatives of both parties had been posting pages through people’s letterboxes that could be mistaken for real newspapers.