Residents oppose two housing projects on green spaces in Bucks village

Residents of Great Missenden have opposed plans to overhaul a beloved green space so it can be used by the occupants of dozens of new homes.

Villagers are up in arms about a Turkey-linked firm’s proposals to transform land to the south of Missenden Abbey known as ‘Abbey Park’.

Company PGMI wants to use the land to create what is known in planning terms as a ‘suitable alternative natural green space’ (SANG).

Planners require SANGs to be created or identified so that people living on new developments will be drawn to these areas and away from protected green spaces – in this case, the Chiltern Beechwoods Special Area of Conservation.

Part of the layout for the project proposed behind The Red Lion in Great Missenden

The new developments originally proposed in this case are Peker Brixton and Network Rail’s plans to build 33 new flats by Great Missenden Railway Station (PL/21/0534/FA) and PGMI’s adjacent plans for 28 new homes to the rear of the Old Red Lion on the High Street (PL/21/2198/FA).

PGMI and Peker Brixton are both subsidiaries of Turkish businesswoman Ayşegül Peker’s London holding company.

According to the firms, there is a risk that residents occupying their proposed developments would ‘trample’ the conservation area and ‘disturb’ its delicate ecology.

Hence the apparent need to direct new residents to ‘Abbey Park’, which has been being used to graze sheep until recently and has been a favourite of dog walkers for decades.

But the 15.8-hectare green space, which is described as ‘peaceful’ and ‘tranquil’, is set to be changed if a planning application is approved by Buckinghamshire Council.

The triangular stretch of land sandwiched in between the A413 to the east and London Road to the west would undergo major work if it was chosen to be the SANG.

The site, which has the River Misbourne running through it, would feature new internal paths, including a 2.3km circular walking route.

It would also have a new vehicular access with a 16-space car park, as well as newly planted shrubs, hedgerows and wildflowers.

However, some in Great Missenden have suggested that the SANG should be near the centre of the village, next to Boug’s Meadow, which is walkable from the new developments and has existing facilities.

In a letter of objection, Helene Thoburn described the ‘perverse view of Natural England to totally ignore a viable alternative SANG’.

She added: “Why are we building a new car park when there are already two in the village?”

Alexander Boyles also said that the building of a car park and junction would ‘exacerbate’ flooding during future wet winters, adding: “This development feels like a chronic misuse of public funds.”

But not everyone is against the SANG at this location, with resident Daniel Hughes writing: “This would provide a safe walking and running route all year for people.”