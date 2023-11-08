Residents given chance to comment on Bucks Council's five-year housing strategy

The council is focusing on three key areas

Bucks Council is asking for residents input into its upcoming five-year housing strategy.

Bucks Council is drafting a policy it hopes will address the needs of Buckinghamshire’s diverse population, and the need for more and better homes in the county.

The authority consults housing associations, developers, and other businesses, as well as the public before publishing its results.

The consultation closes on 18 December

Bucks Council will publish the steps it will take to achieve its goals and the challenges Buckinghamshire faces.

The consultation is open until midnight on Monday 18 December 2023 and can be accessed online or by requesting a paper copy from the council.

Feedback will be used to form the strategy which will be published in 2024.

Councillor Mark Winn said: “We all know Buckinghamshire is a wonderful county in which to live. It is vital for the growth of our economy and the welfare of our residents that everyone in Buckinghamshire has access to a safe, secure and suitable home that meets their needs and aspirations. Our draft Housing Strategy sets out how we plan to achieve this over the next five years, working with our partners and local communities.

“The strategy also recognises the opportunities to improve the quality and sustainability of existing homes, to enable new affordable housing development for those in housing need and to support residents to live independently and live well in their homes.

“This is our first countywide Housing Strategy and we want to hear from as many people as possible. So please take part in the consultation and let us know what you think.”

The Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan was published by the council in 2021, and set out a vision to build over 30,000 homes in the wider Aylesbury area by 2033.

In the current draft, which can be accessed on the council’s website, the authority mentions the need to match growing housing demands with the need for suitability. New homes should be in well-connected sustainable locations, providing high-quality, low carbon, affordable, accessible, and adaptable homes, Bucks Council says.