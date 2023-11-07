Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New proposals have been submitted to Buckinghamshire Council to change new prison cells at HMP Springhill.

This is just one of the many applications submitted to Bucks Council in the past seven days.

To view more details for each application, go to the council’s planning portal with the reference number attached.

HMP Springhill

Non-material changes to plans for new prison cells at HMP Springhill, Grendon Underwood (23/A1151/NON)

The application seeks modifications to already-approved plans for 41 accommodation units and ancillary facilities at HMP Springhill, which the application says would give prisoners “more paths and grass”.

If approved, the changes would include raising the finished floor levels of blocks 1 and 2 and moving Block 3 to the east by 2 metres.

A gravel area between blocks 1 and 2 is to be reduced, and a path installed, while there will be minor changes to the appearance of the railings of walkways.

Plans for new cells at the Category D men’s prison were drafted after an inspection found that living conditions there were “unfit for purpose”.

Nationwide Building Society updating ATM and building front, High Street High Wycombe (23/07533/ADV)

A heritage statement for the bank details proposed updates to signage on the front of the building, including the addition of a window message reading: “A good way to bank.”

An ATM tablet and new stickers for the cash machine will be added to the front of the bank under the new proposals.

If approved, existing signage would also be replaced with hanging projecting signage and ‘blue Fascia panels’, while a door frame will be sprayed a new colour.

Construction of agricultural livestock building at Longwood Cottage, Lee Road, near Princes Risborough (23/06517/FUL)

A farmer is in “dire need” of a new cattle shed because of climate change, according to new planning documents.

Mr John Vaughan wants to build an undercover livestock handling area as well as a new calving area for his herd of Pedigree Highland and Limousin Cattle, which are currently kept outside.