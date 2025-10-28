Changes to the nationwide military training schedule have put plans to build 1,000 homes in Aylesbury Vale in jeopardy.

As first reported by Defence Eye, the RAF Halton site near Wendover will no longer be closed until 2030.

Previously, it was anticipated that the site would be vacated in 2027 allowing Bucks Council to build a new neighbourhood in the area containing 1,000 houses.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed the closure has been pushed back to at least 2030 while work is ongoing to build new facilities for training at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

It had been previously announced by the Government that the Lincolnshire base would take over the training of officers and other military staff this decade.

Bucks Council declined to comment on whether it was shelving plans to build 1,000 homes at the site following the base’s closure. At the start of 2024, the authority revealed plans to construct 1,000 homes in the area and create a community centre, primary school, and restore surrounding woodland during the development of the new Aylesbury Vale neighbourhood.

Roughly six months later, the authority unveiled a 119-page document outlining how it would turn a military site into a new community hub. Within the council’s action plan was a timetable to complete the development prior to 2033.

Bucks Council, however, did not submit a formal planning application in connection with the substantial housing project.

Speaking in 2024, Councillor Peter Strachan said: "The closure of RAF Halton offers an excellent opportunity for the development of a high-quality residential neighbourhood with associated infrastructure, services and facilities including a new local centre, a primary school, and enhanced green spaces.”