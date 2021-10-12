Plans submitted to build 45 new homes on Bucks public park

Plans to build up to 45 new homes and a public park have been submitted to the council.

Land & Partners Ltd, in Amersham, has submitted to Bucks Council an application relating to ‘agricultural land off Kimblewick Road’.

Plans outline the ‘development of up to 45 residential units (22 social/affordable/intermediate) on land south-east of a bungalow and south-west off footpath 39, in Little Kimble’.

Bucks Council

Provision of a landscaped public park is also mentioned.

A new vehicle access will be made off Kimblewick Road.

The footpath parallel to The Swan pub will also be improved.

It follows an “almost identical” approved plan, except with a ‘slightly revised pedestrian access’.

The applicant is now awaiting a decision.