Plans submitted to build 45 new homes on Bucks public park
The application is now awaiting approval.
Plans to build up to 45 new homes and a public park have been submitted to the council.
Land & Partners Ltd, in Amersham, has submitted to Bucks Council an application relating to ‘agricultural land off Kimblewick Road’.
Plans outline the ‘development of up to 45 residential units (22 social/affordable/intermediate) on land south-east of a bungalow and south-west off footpath 39, in Little Kimble’.
Provision of a landscaped public park is also mentioned.
A new vehicle access will be made off Kimblewick Road.
The footpath parallel to The Swan pub will also be improved.
It follows an “almost identical” approved plan, except with a ‘slightly revised pedestrian access’.
The applicant is now awaiting a decision.
To view and comment on the plans, use planning portal ref: 21/07720/OUT.