Parish council objects to plans for traveller site in Aylesbury Vale village

A controversial plan to allow a traveller family to stay on land in Weedon will be decided by Buckinghamshire Council.

The proposals, for The Old Stables, Cooks Hill, High Street, Weedon, seek permission for one static caravan, one touring caravan, parking for two cars, and associated infrastructure.

Because the application is retrospective, much of the development has already taken place.

Weedon Parish Council has referred the application to Buckinghamshire Council’s planning committee for determination, voicing strong opposition.

Elaborate entrance gates at site entrance since early November 2024 (Credit: Weedon Parish Council)

The parish council said the authority and the village were ‘very disappointed by the blatant’ continued occupation of the site before permission had been granted.

It said: “The site is well beyond the built-up area of Weedon village, with agricultural fields in between the site and the houses of High Street.

“The addition of elaborate gates in the last two weeks has intensified the feeling of the people distancing themselves further from the settled community.”

The land lies to the north of Cooks Hill, leading towards the northern end of Weedon. A stone track already provides access from the road to the eastern corner of the site.

Eight public objections have been submitted, raising concerns about increased traffic, the potential for setting a precedent by allowing open countryside to be turned into residential land, and the fact that the site is being occupied ‘illegally.’

In contrast, the applicant’s design and access statement argues that human rights considerations must be taken into account.

It said: “We know there is a lack of available sites in the area, and the county and this part of the country.

“The applicant and families need to maintain a stable place to live to access consistent healthcare and education.

“The Chapman Decision maintains the right of Gypsies and Travellers to be able to live in culturally appropriate accommodation.

“Together the various aspects outweigh harm caused by the proposed development and in policy terms there isn’t anything that isn’t outweighed by the personal circumstances, potential policy failure or other aspects.”

The statement added that special circumstances exist to justify granting the application, suggesting that if permanent permission were not possible, a temporary consent would be acceptable.

Council planning officers have recommended the application for approval, subject to conditions.

These include restricting the site to a maximum of one mobile home and one touring caravan.

The application will be decided on by the Central and North Buckinghamshire planning committee tomorrow.