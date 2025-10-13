No free parking for Remembrance Sunday in Buckingham as negotiations collapse between councils

There will be no free parking in an Aylesbury Vale town for Remembrance Sunday after talks between councils failed to find an agreement.

No free parking will be available during Remembrance Sunday events in and around Buckingham town centre.

According to the town council this is a result of a breakdown in negotiations between its officials and Bucks Council.

Bucks Council claims that all town and parish groups have the ability to use Remembrance Sunday as one of their ‘allocated free parking days’ and the town council has declined to do so.

Buckingham Town Council says it agreed to make parking free for Remembrance Sunday last year, but this year the ruling authority was requesting that the town council cover the associated costs linked to the loss of parking fees.

A council spokesperson said: “The initial quote to suspend charges at Cornwall’s Meadow car park—home to 310 standard spaces—was £7,408.60. After extensive negotiations, this has been reduced to £2,788. The figure assumes that each of the 322 chargeable bays (including EV bays) is used by five vehicles throughout the day.

“Despite requests via formal channels, BTC has not been provided with full data on income breakdowns but was informed that revenue from December 2024 to May 2025 totalled £99,705.66.”

Those wishing to travel by car to the town council’s Remembrance Sunday service will be required to pay £1.70 in parking charges.

Buckingham Mayor Councillor Fran Davies said: “Since Buckinghamshire Council made the decision last year to introduce charges for parking in all their carparks on Sundays and Bank Holidays, our officers have put in a huge amount of work to try to mitigate the impact on our residents on occasions such as Remembrance Sunday. Sadly, we could not come to a conclusion which would be financially fair on all the council taxpayers in our town, so therefore, unfortunately, the charges will remain.”

In response, Councillor Steve Bowles, a cabinet member for Bucks Council said: “Buckinghamshire Council fully understands the importance of Remembrance Sunday events for local communities in our towns and villages. To ensure a consistency, town and parish councils have been invited to use one of their allocated free parking days for Remembrance Sunday events. Notification of this was given to all town and parish councils last year.”