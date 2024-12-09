Bucks Council confirmed progress has been made with its plans to open a new sports hub facility in an Aylesbury Vale town.

Plans to construct a new leisure centre in Winslow are progressing as the council has confirmed it can sell off facilities by a former secondary school site to make way for a large sports hub.

At a meeting last week Councillor John Chilver confirmed that the council will look to sell the disused sports facility near Winslow Community Library and then develop a new leisure centre in the town.

He said: “We have an asset for disposal, which is the site of the former secondary school in Winslow. The disposal was held up for a really long time while we were waiting for the Department of Education to approve the removal of it on the list of educational assets. That has finally now been secured so we can move forward to the next stage, which is to propose the disposal. There will be a cabinet report coming soon, and as you say the disposal of this site will fund the new sports hub, which could be a new leisure centre for the north of the county.”

Councillor Diana Blamires said the update was an important step in the right direction. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

It is hoped that the council can raise the money for the new facility with the revenue generated from the sale of the current site.

Councillor Diana Blamires, who asked the cabinet member for the progress report, added: “Fantastic to hear that there is finally progress. Winslow residents desperately need more sports facilities so this is an important step in the right direction.”