New planning application submitted for 24-home development in Aylesbury

A fresh planning application has been submitted to build 24 new homes and create a neighbourhood in Aylesbury.

If approved, 24 new properties would be built by farmland in Watermead next to Kestrel Way. Out of the 24 homes, just 25 per cent would meet the Government’s ‘affordable’ status.

DHA Planning submitted the plans, which are currently being assessed by consultant groups, before Bucks Council officers will decide the development’s fate.

At the time of writing, no residents have submitted comments on the project, that was formally submitted late last month.

The current master plan for the housing project

However, concerns have been raised by the NHS’s Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and West Berkshire (BOB) Integrated Care Board (ICB) regarding dozens of additional residents entering an area already over capacity when it comes to available health care.

A consultant said there is insufficient capacity to accommodate the additional patients in Watermead and cautioned that the proposal should be rejected on that basis, unless the developer could financially support local services.

Within its planning statement DHA Planning says: “The proposed development contains a supply of 24 new family homes which can be delivered quickly and efficiently to meet short term housing requirements.”

According to the company, the development will contain a green buffer around the new neighbourhood that will fit with the countryside landscape Watermead is known for. Data from the company suggests that the project will have a 10% biodiversity net gain.

DHA Planning has sketched out plans to create new transport access points to the development via Kestrel Way.