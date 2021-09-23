Merriment at meeting as Bucks Council leader's home extension plan waved through

'We can’t let it go by without giving him at least a squeaky moment,' jokes councillor

By Rory Butler, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 2:46 pm

The leader of Bucks Council has won permission for a home extension – at a meeting where colleagues joked about ‘not letting it pass’.

Bucks Council has approved an application by Martin Tett for his Little Chalfont home.

Plans detail a ‘single-storey rear extension’ that will “attach to the southern elevation of the main dwelling in situ of the existing rear conservatory”.

Members did not discuss the application during an East Bucks Area Planning Committee – but instead joked about giving Cllr Tett “at least a squeaky moment”.

“We can’t let this one pass, can we?” joked Cllr Jane MacBean. “Considering it’s our favourite councillor.

“No, this has come to the committee as a formality because it is a colleague putting it in.

“There is a cheeky bit of me that would love to recommend refusal, but I don’t think we’d get away – we can’t let it go by, though, without giving him at least a squeaky moment.”

“There’s nothing more to say on this, really,” added Cllr Mark Flys. “It’s only here for constitutional reasons.”

He proposed members accept the recommendation for conditional permission.