Four months of delays are expected on a main road in an Aylesbury Vale village as Bucks Council begins a major traffic calming project.

From 2 April, Bucks Council is completing major alterations to London Road in Aston Clinton to discourage speeding.

Residents have raised concerns with the potential delays this scheme will cause on the often busy main road. One said on a Facebook community group that the project would cause ‘chaos’ for motorists, another suggested it might be a ‘nightmare’ to get through Aston Clinton once the works are completed.

Major changes are planned on the main road

Others questioned the value of using traffic calming islands, speed bumps, and other measures, when nearby junctions are thought to be of greater risk to motorists.

However Bucks Council greenlit the proposals after a consultation period where it received mainly positive responses from residents. The authority also says decisions on what changes were made to London Road were reached after discussions with parish council officials.

People who responded to the council’s consultation, which was active in 2022, voted in favour of bringing in speed cushions, relocating the bus stop, and marking yellow lines along the road.

Bucks Council has split the project into four phases and will start by clearing out the site by the Green End Road Junction first. Whilst work is ongoing temporary traffic lights will be set up. Phase two will involve making changes to the Orchard Road Junction and Tompkins Close. Lower Icknield Way to Albert Orchard is the focus of phase three with speed cushions being added to the route alongside other alterations.

Phase four will be focused on relaying the road surfacing, before adding new road markings on London Road.

A council spokesperson said: "Traffic calming is seen by many people as a positive solution, but by others as an unnecessary inconvenience. We have worked with Aston Clinton Parish Council to help find the right solutions for the traffic problems within the village.