Bucks Council announces changes to bin collection dates for upcoming Easter Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Council will use a revised bin collection schedule next week to account for the Easter Bank Holiday.

Yesterday (21 March) the authority confirmed plans to push bin collections scheduled for Good Friday (29 March) to Saturday (30 March).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also, the council confirmed there would be no collections on Easter Monday (1 April), to account for this change all collections that week will take place one day later than usual.

Changes to bin collection dates have been confirmed for the Easter break

Bucks Council advises that residents can check the revised schedule online here and that bins should be ready for collection by 6:30am on the revised collection day.

Councillor Thomas Broom said: “Easter is the time to enjoy great food and the company of our loved ones while celebrating the beauty of spring. Easter eggs, like Christmas presents, can generate quite a lot of extra packaging to recycle. You can find advice on our website for what can be recycled, where it needs to go and even some handy tips for using leftovers creatively.”

Bucks Council has also confirmed opening and closing times have changed at its recycling centres, from Easter Monday onwards all centres are moving to summer opening hours of 9am to 6pm. More details on the council’s recycling centres can be found online.

The 2024 bin collection schedule for the Easter Bank Holiday

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bucks Council is pointing residents towards its online tool kit which includes a portion planner and recipes for Easter leftovers.