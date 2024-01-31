Liberal Democrats announce current town mayor as election candidate for Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats have revealed their general election candidate for Aylesbury – the current Aylesbury Town Mayor, Steve Lambert.

A resident of Aylesbury for over 23 years, Councillor Lambert has 20 years of experience as a local councillor and has served as a trustee of Youth Concern, a board member of Fairfax Housing Trust and as a member of Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue.

The Lib Dem candidate will hope to oust the incumbent MP for Aylesbury, the Conservative Party’s Rob Butler.

Councillor Steve Lambert is running for election

Councillor Lambert said: “For too many years Aylesbury and our surrounding villages have been poorly served by Tory MPs.”

He added: “With Labour declaring themselves out of the race, a Lib Dem MP for our area is in our grasp – just like in neighbouring Chesham and Amersham.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “We will of course be fighting for every vote and showing the country that the Labour Party has changed.”

The new constituency boundaries for Aylesbury include Wing and Ivinghoe, Aston Clinton, Bierton, Kingsbrook, Buckingham Park, Watermead, Fairford Leys and all of Aylesbury town.

Councillor Lambert’s run as town mayor for Aylesbury ends in May, when another councillor will take over the 12-month role.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has suggested that the next general election will take place in the Autumn, playing down Labour’s claims that a vote will be held in May.