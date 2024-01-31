Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local politicians have slammed the Government decision to approve the construction of a “mega prison” in Aylesbury Vale.

A senior Bucks Council official and the MP for the area, Greg Smith, have criticised the decision to approve another prison by Grendon Underwood.

Yesterday afternoon (30 January), the Secretary of State approved the construction of a new Category C prison on Springhill Road in Edgcott.

This approval was granted following an appeal by the Ministry of Justice after the initial planning application was rejected by Buckinghamshire Council.

After opposing the project, which would cover 67,000 sqm, the authority cited the detrimental impact it would have on local traffic, the environment, and countryside wildlife.

Edgcott and Grendon Underwood Parish Council members also campaigned against the prison, which could house as many as 1,400 inmates, questioning why the Government was looking to construct the high-security building on a greenfield site and next to another prison, HMP Grendon Springhill. Over 500 residents also submitted objections to the proposals, that were first submitted in 2020.

Buckingham MP Greg Smith said on X: “Utterly devastating and preposterous decision by the Planning Inspector to recommend approval for the mega prison at Grendon Underwood/Edgcott which has been upheld. Will be meeting with parishes on Friday to discuss next steps and possibility of taking this to the High Court.

"Needless to say, my faith in the whole Planning Inspectorate has now hit absolute zero. Local people said no, Buckinghamshire Council as the planning authority said no, but this potty system has walked all over local wishes. It's not right.”

The statement released by the Secretary of State yesterday addresses the concerns raised by residents and politicians – but counters them by stating there is a lack of suitable alternative sites in the south of England.

The 181-page report, which can be read online here, also states the urgent need for more prisons in the UK. Data released by the Ministry of Justice in October showed there were not enough spaces to meet the growing number of prisoners in the UK. Across the nation’s prisons, there were 87,573 cells for a growing population of 89,100, leaving the Government short by 1,527 spaces.

The statement says: “Overall, the Secretary of State considers that the need for the additional regional Category C places carries moderate weight in favour of the proposal.”

Approval for the site, which the Government believes could create 600 new jobs, has been granted on a conditional basis. When built, efforts must be made to limit its effects on the environment, roads, and a new sports pitch must be built alongside the project.