Leader defends council tax rise proposals in Buckinghamshire citing 'massive' financial pressures

The leader accepts proposals will not be popular, but states they are essential

The leader of Buckinghamshire Council has said he “takes no pride” in announcing cuts to key services in the county.

Cllr Martin Tett defended proposed savings by the council as he introduced its draft budget for 2024-25 to 2026-27 to the budget scrutiny inquiry task and finish group meeting on Monday.

The leader said parking fees would go up, and also announced that there would be cuts to the council’s litter budget, as well as reductions in the way it communicates with residents.

Buckinghamshire Council Leader Martin Tett

Waste sites will also see their hours of opening scaled back, while the budget for minor road repairs will also be cut.

Councillor Tett also announced “pressures” on staffing in the floods team after recent “terrible floods” caused by Storm Henk.

He also said council office space would be “rationalised” as the authority seeks to reduce space in its old county council offices in Aylesbury, let out space in High Wycombe and selling its King George V site in Amersham.

The leader told Monday’s meeting: “Those are just an example of some of the things we are having to do.

“I take no pride whatsoever in making those announcements. They are all things that I would rather not do.

“But they are things we have to do to achieve a balanced budget and they will impact on residents. I am very frank about that.”

The leader also defended the council’s maximum council tax increase of 4.99 per cent increase which he said was needed to help “balance the budget”.

The rise is split between a 2.99 per cent rise in the base rate of council tax, with a further 2 per cent on adult social care.

He said: “I know it will not be welcome news to our residents that bills will rise again from April, but we simply have no choice.

“Council tax makes up some 80 per cent of the funds needed to pay for our services and with costs and demands rising, despite large savings, so must our income.

“I know that this might cause worry for some households so I urge anyone who is worried about paying their council tax bill to get in touch with our team in the first instance as there is help and advice we can offer.”

The “massive pressure” on the council budgets across England has been caused by a rise in costs and demand for statutory services, which councils are legally obliged to provide.

These include social care, providing temporary accommodation for people who have become homeless and home to school transport.

One of the biggest authorities in the world, Birmingham City Council was effectively declared bankrupt last year.

Councillors will provide further scrutiny on the Bucks Council budget this week before it is finalised in February.

