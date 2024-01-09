The 10 Bucks streets with the most parking tickets includes five Aylesbury locations
The 10 Bucks streets issued the most parking tickets by Buckinghamshire Council last year has been revealed.
Topping the list was High Wycombe High Street where drivers received a total of 1,155 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) in 2023.
The number of fines doled out on the busy thoroughfare marks a 117 per cent rise from 2022 when just 531 PCNs were issued on the street.
Five of the top 10 Bucks streets for parking tickets last year were in Aylesbury, including Kingsbury and Railway Street.
Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “These particular streets receive a high number of PCNs due to their location and high traffic flow.
“These are all busy town centre locations so as a result, more motorists are likely to park in a way that contravenes the restrictions that are in place to manage parking in these locations.”
The list of the 10 streets in Buckinghamshire with the highest number of PCNs in 2023 is as follows:
High Street, High Wycombe 1,155
Kingsbury, Aylesbury 986
Bull Lane Service Yard, High Wycombe 786
Railway Street, Aylesbury 765
High Street, Aylesbury 747
Rickfords Hill, Aylesbury 745
Castle Street, High Wycombe 705
High Street, Marlow 700
Buckingham Street, Aylesbury 644
Wexham Street, Wexham 575
Bucks Council provided the figures to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) under the Freedom of Information Act.
Recent data obtained by the LDRS revealed that the local authority claimed £1.4 million from parking fines in 12 months, which represented a 50 per cent rise from the year before.