Huge solar farm refused in Aylesbury Vale after warning it would 'devastate' rural businesses

Plans to build a huge solar farm have been rejected by councillors due to the impact on the countryside.

Kimblewick Solar Limited planned to install hundreds of solar panels on 39 hectares of fields south of Bishopstone off Kimblewick Road, Dinton.

But its application was thrown out by members of Buckinghamshire Council’s planning committee, who voted against it 7-3 in defiance of planning officers’ recommendation.

Councillors opposing the development claimed the visibility, layout and siting of the renewable energy site resulted in an ‘unacceptable adverse impact’ upon the character of the landscape.

A solar farm in Yorkshire, used for illustrative purposes. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

They argued the proposals therefore failed to enhance the Chilterns landscape and harmed views from cherished spots like Whiteleaf Hill and Beacon Hill.

Mid Buckinghamshire’s Conservative MP Greg Smith welcomed the committee’s decision, warning that while the UK needs green energy, it makes ‘no sense’ to be covering food-producing land with solar panels, which he said ‘devastate’ the UK’s landscapes.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The tide is turning on the solar and battery storage debate.

“With Statera battery storage in the Claydons turned down before Christmas, Buckinghamshire Council Planning Committee rejected the application in Kimblewick.”

Resident Ross Williams added: “This project remains the right concept but in the wrong place. What is best for the investors of this scheme is not necessarily best for Buckinghamshire.

“Any development of this wonderful setting needs to be more sensitive, even if it means a reduction in expected profits. I’m delighted that on this occasion the planning committee agree.”

Kimblewick Solar had been seeking permission to install multiple arrays of solar ground mounted solar panels, which would have been up to 3.2m high.

The solar farm would have also included an electricity substation, inverters, underground cabling, fencing, CCTV, internal tracks and other infrastructure.

The site would have generated up to 40 megawatts of electricity for 50 years, a long-term benefit planners considered sufficient to outweigh the harm the development would cause.

However, dozens of residents and councillors objected to the solar farm including Conservative Councillor Clive Harriss, who called the application into the committee.

He noted the community’s ‘outrage’ over the application due to the site’s proximity to housing and loss of amenity to walking groups who want to enjoy a ‘stroll through the countryside, not Silicon Valley’.

Another problem for the objectors was the 16 HGV journeys a day the applicant expected would be required during the six-week construction period.

Dinton with Ford and Upton Parish Council said the ‘490 huge lorries travelling, presumably in both directions, from the A418’ was ‘simply unacceptable’.

During the planning meeting to determine the application, Conservative Councillor Richard Newcombe put forward the motion to reject Kimblewick Solar’s plans and argued the committee faced the question of ‘how far do we go?’ in terms of solar panels covering the countryside.

He pointed to the other solar farms in Aylesbury Vale, including the existing site at Bumpers Farm, the one being developed at Whirlbush Farm and Callie’s Solar Farm, which Bucks Council approved last year.

Green Party Councillor Greg Smith was one of the three councillors who voted for the new solar farm and warned that the applicant was likely to appeal the committee’s refusal.

He said: “The reality is of course that if not here then it will have to go somewhere else.”