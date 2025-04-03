Here are the Easter bin collection date changes in Aylesbury for 2025 after Bucks Council announcement

By James Lowson
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:50 BST
A revised schedule starts on Good FridayA revised schedule starts on Good Friday
A revised schedule starts on Good Friday
Bucks Council has announced the planned changes to bin collection dates during the Easter period.

Bin collections will be altered in Buckinghamshire in response to the upcoming Bank Holidays.

Bucks Council is advising residents to double check their new bin collection days over the coming weeks. It also advises that bins should be put out by 6:30am on collection days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The authority has also announced that its Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) have now moved to summer opening hours of 9am to 6pm.

The revised timetableThe revised timetable
The revised timetable

Collections that normally take place on Fridays will be postponed on Good Friday, April 18, will take place on the following date. Similarly, collections scheduled for Easter Monday, April 21, will take place on Tuesday, and as a result all collections that week will take place one day later.

Bucks Council is advising residents to make sure they remember their IDs if planning to visit its HRCs as the sites are for Buckinghamshire residents only.

Related topics:AylesburyBuckinghamshire
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice