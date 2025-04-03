Here are the Easter bin collection date changes in Aylesbury for 2025 after Bucks Council announcement
Bin collections will be altered in Buckinghamshire in response to the upcoming Bank Holidays.
Bucks Council is advising residents to double check their new bin collection days over the coming weeks. It also advises that bins should be put out by 6:30am on collection days.
The authority has also announced that its Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) have now moved to summer opening hours of 9am to 6pm.
Collections that normally take place on Fridays will be postponed on Good Friday, April 18, will take place on the following date. Similarly, collections scheduled for Easter Monday, April 21, will take place on Tuesday, and as a result all collections that week will take place one day later.
Bucks Council is advising residents to make sure they remember their IDs if planning to visit its HRCs as the sites are for Buckinghamshire residents only.