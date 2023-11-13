"Great turnout" for Remembrance Sunday service in Aylesbury town centre

“Their selfless dedication and sacrifices have helped preserve the values and freedoms that we hold dear”

There was a "great turnout" as Aylesbury residents paid their respects at this year’s official Remembrance Sunday Service.

A traditional wreath-laying service took place at Aylesbury’s Market Square on 12 November 2023, with the service starting at 10:45am.

This continues the tradition of a Remembrance Day wreath-laying service in Aylesbury, the county town.

Proceedings started at 10:45am on Sunday

Buckinghamshire Council’s vice-chairman, Councillor Mimi Harker, led the service to remember the armed forces members who have died in the line of duty. Commenting ahead of the Remembrance Sunday service, she said:“Remembering and honouring those who have fallen in defence of our country during past wars and other military conflicts is of utmost importance. Their selfless dedication and sacrifices have helped preserve the values and freedoms that we hold dear. We will never forget.”

Also attending the service were the High Sheriff, Dame Ann Limb DBE DL; Aylesbury Mayor, Councillor Steven Lambert; MP Rob Butler, 7 Rifles, 710 Squadron, HMS Wildfire, RAF Halton, Royal British Legion, Bucks Fire and Service, Thames Valley Police, as well as several local organisations such as the Guides, and prison service staff.

The service included an introduction by Father Doug Zimmerman, a reading by Aylesbury Branch of RBL Vice Chairman Mr Brian Morris, the playing of the Last Post, two minutes silence, the bugle call Reveille, familiar hymns and readings by other dignitaries.