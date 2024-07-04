General Election 2024: Live updates as Aylesbury Vale and Mid Buckinghamshire voters take to the polls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Aylesbury and the wider Buckinghamshire area will be appointing three MPs

What the Buckingham and Bletchley candidates had to say

Callum Anderson (Labour Party) said he wants to make life better for council flat kids, by drawing on his own experiences being brought up by a single parent. To ensure everyone can get good job that pays a decent wage and send their kids to a great school and live in a home we can afford.

Ray Brady (Independent) said we need regeneration of housing estates and high streets. Small and medium businesses need tax breaks and help. Vital voluntary services need funding not scrapping. Mental health , care in the community and homecare services need to be a priority. He also says that both Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire Council need to be further scrutinised regarding housing decisions.

Jordan Cattell (Reform UK), describes himself as a family man who believes he has been abandoned by the Conservative Party. He said he wants to help reform and reshape the UK by being a strong voice for Bucks constituents in Parliament.

Dominic Dyer (Liberal Democrat), says he is a wildlife protection and environment campaigner, writer and broadcaster who will draw on his experiences working in the agriculture, food manufacturing, plant science and conservation sectors. He said he wants to help bring change and described the Conservative Government as the “incompetent, negligent and deceitful” one has experienced in 30 years.

Amanda Onwuemene is the Green Party’s National Spokesperson for Policing and Domestic Violence. She has previously worked as a councillor elsewhere and as a former nurse wants to improve dental and GP services locally. She is critical of privatisation and will take a zero tolerance approach to sewage in UK water systems.

Iain Stewart (Conservative), the former Milton Keynes South MP, has pledged to invest in local healthcare, community safety, improving local transport, vocational train programmes, and protecting green spaces in Buckinghamshire.

What the Mid Buckinghamshire Candidates had to say

Wisdom Methodious Da Costa (Climate Party), said a vote for the Climate Party will improve the prosperity of the UK and its citizens as well as protecting against future harm from climate change.

Carissma Griffiths (Labour Party) said she will bring her unique perspective growing up in a single parent household before succeeding in the business world to bring ‘positive change’ to Bucks, “We can all be agents of positive change in our own lives,” she said.

Stephanie Harwood (Reform UK) said she wants to address the decline of the county address the way green belt areas have come under threat in Buckinghamshire. She said will use her experiences in the marketing world working with blue chip companies to make change in the area.

Anja Schaefer (Liberal Democrat), wants to address current Government neglect to e NHS and the environment in Buckinghamshire, as well as mismanagement of the economy, and the sheer nastiness of so many of their policies. She is a senior lecturer at the Open University in Milton Keynes and also works as a local councillor.

Greg Smith (Conservative), recent Buckingham MP, said he wants to make the beautiful part of the work an even better place to live, work, and bring up a family.

Greg Smith (Green Party) said if elected I will continue to challenge the central government attack on local democracy. He has worked as a councillor within the area and considers himself an environmentalist.

Yvonne Wilding (Social Democratic Party) said she decided to stand for SDP because I couldn’t contemplate voting for either of the 3 main parties as they do not represent my values. She wants to protect all that is good in the Buckinghamshire area she has lived in for the past 12 years.

What Aylesbury Candidates had to say

Dr Julie Atkins, (Green Party) said she would bring a proven track record of leadership, a commitment to sustainability and equity, and a genuine passion for wellbeing, and listed her work in magerial the education sector as proof of her ability to bring about meaningful change.

Rob Butler (Conservatives), Aylesbury’s former MP said he would continue to be a strong voice for Aylesbury residents and announced plans to lobby for a new walk-in health centre in the town.

Jan Gajdos (Workers Party of Britain), said his political vision is shaped by the belief that essential industries and services should be in public hands, serving the interests of all, not just a privileged few. He said he would fight for decent housing for all, safeguarding the NHS, and championing fair wages and safe working conditions for all workers.

Laura Elizabeth Kyrke-Smith (Labour), said she wanted to make Aylesbury and its surrounding villages even more brilliant places to live and work in. She said if elected she would draw on her experiences working for an international humanitarian charity, supporting people in crisis to make a difference locally.

Steve Lambert (Liberal Democrat), has said he would be a local champion for Aylesbury, having lived in the area for 23 years. He previously served as the town’s mayor and has highlighted work with local housing groups and money raised for charity as proof of his commitment to improving the area.

Lesley Taylor (Reform UK), said she would advocate for common sense policy and help implement solutions, drawing on her 10 years’ of experience as a solicitor. She said she believes in small government, less bureaucracy, encouragement for small business, freedom for the individual, low tax, fair application of the law, personal responsibility and sovereignty of the UK.

Richard Wilding (Social Democratic Party), said he is running after becoming disillusioned with the current Government. His party describes itself as a ‘patriotic, economically left-leaning and culturally traditional’.

Who are the Candidates?

Aylesbury:

-Julie Elizabeth Atkins – Green Party

-Rob Butler – The Conservative Party

-Jan Gajdos – Workers Party of Britain

-Laura Elizabeth Kyrke-Smith- Labour Party

-Steve Lambert – Liberal Democrat

-Lesley Ann Taylor – Reform UK

-Richard Lewis Wilding –

Mid Buckinghamshire:

-Wisdom Methodious Da Costa – Climate Party

-Carissma Griffiths – Labour Party

-Stephanie Harwood – Reform UK

-Anja Schaefer – Liberal Democrats

-Greg Smith – The Conservative Party

-Greg Smith – Green Party

-Yvonne Wilding – Social Democratic Party

Buckingham and Bletchley

-Callum Anderson – Labour Party

-Ray Brady – Independent

-Jordan Cattell – Reform UK

-Dominic Dyer – Liberal Democrats

-Amanda Onwuemene – Green Party

-Iain Stewart – The Conservative Party

Polling stations are open

Polling stations opened across the country and residents in Aylesbury Vale will be voting to election a member of Parliament for the seat in Aylesbury. Residents in the area will also contribute votes to the new Buckingham and Bletchley constituency. Some parts of Aylesbury Vale also fall in the new boundaries for the Mid Buckinghamshire seat in Parliament which comprises of parts of Wendover and Stoke Mandeville, as well as Princes Risborough and parts of Great Missenden.