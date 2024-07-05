Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Laura Kyrke-Smith said she was ‘honoured’ to be the first-ever Aylesbury MP elected in Aylesbury.

This morning (5 July), Kyrke-Smith was announced as the new MP for Aylesbury as the General Election results for 2024 were revealed.

She won 30% of the votes and narrowly defeated the Conservative Party candidate, Rob Butler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Butler, who was Aylesbury’s previous MP, claimed 14,451 votes. Kyrke-Smith, who is also the county town’s first ever female MP, received 15,081 votes.

She said in her victory speech at the election count in Buckinghamshire, which has been posted on X by the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Aylesbury, thank you. It is a huge honour to be elected as your first ever Labour MP. Your first ever female MP.

"I’d like to thank the returning officer, the people counting, everyone else who’s been supporting all day, and here tonight, and my fellow candidates, thank you.

"But most importantly, I think, thank you to the incredible team of volunteers, especially my agent Mark, and Andy, an incredible team who always believed that we could win and have been working so hard day-in, day-out to make change happen, and we’ve done it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m so proud of the kind and determined, and respectful campaign that we have run together, thank you.

The Aylesbury Labour Party celebrate Laura Kyrke-Smith's election in Aylesbury

"I am very conscious that a lot of people have placed their trust in Labour for the very first time. And it’s something that I don’t take lightly. I will serve you all respectfully and inclusively.

"Keir Starmer has changed the Labour Party. We will govern as a changed Labour Party. And I can’t wait to get that Labour Government delivering for every single one of you.”

Kyrke-Smith previously worked as a director for the International Rescue Committee, a global aid charity, and said she would use her experiences helping people across the world to assist local residents in Buckinghamshire, when campaigning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad