Enthusiastic UTC students impress Aylesbury MP on school visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aylesbury’s new MP was impressed by the “enthusiasm, skills and knowledge" of students on a visit to the town's UTC yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP was given a tour of Aylesbury UTC, including its health and social care suite and digital design facilities, by principal Joe Dunckley and representatives of the UTC’s support body, the Baker Dearing Educational Trust.

The suite is brand-new and was opened last year by former Ofsted chief inspector Sir Mike Tomlinson and former Aylesbury MP Rob Butler. The facility includes a practical health suite with a two bed hospital ward and an assessment/triage room, as well as an authentic social care environment with a mock home and kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students have made use of the facility to study new T Level qualifications, which include a mandatory 315-hour placement with an employer.

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP speaks with Aylesbury UTC students

Aylesbury UTC recently received £120,000 to upgrade its digital facilities with new computers, virtual reality headsets, and industry-standard Adobe software, in addition to other equipment.

During the visit, Kyrke-Smith met with students and discussed education issues with staff and Baker Dearing. This included teacher recruitment and retention, as Aylesbury UTC has been at the forefront of offering flexible working for staff.

This approach, where teachers can spend one day a week planning lessons, marking, and completing other administrative tasks at home, has “demonstrably” aided recruitment and retention, according to Dunckley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aylesbury UTC is one of England’s 44 University Technical Colleges, which are secondary schools delivering specialist technical education to students normally aged between 14 and 19.

Laura Kyrke-Smith tries out a mannequin in Aylesbury UTC's health and social care suite

The delivery of technical education incurs great costs, so Kyrke-Smith also heard how Baker Dearing is lobbying the government to increase the funding for technical subjects such as health or design and technology.

This will help UTCs prepare students for careers in key sectors such as healthcare and digital. Last year, students leaving a UTC at age 18 were five times more likely to progress onto an apprenticeship than the national average.

The constituency’s new MP also discussed the government's ongoing curriculum and assessment review and Baker Dearing’s plans to expand the benefits of a UTC education to more schools through its UTC Sleeve initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP said: “I was delighted to visit Aylesbury UTC and see the facilities it has to provide young people in our area with a fantastic technical education.

“I was really impressed by the students’ enthusiasm, skills and knowledge. It was also great to learn more about how Aylesbury UTC is working with local employers to prepare students for the jobs of the future here in Aylesbury constituency.

“I am committed to ensuring all young people across Aylesbury and the villages have access to the skills and high-quality training opportunities they need to enable them to succeed in the workplace.”

Aylesbury UTC principal Joe Dunckley commented: “It was a pleasure to showcase our UTC and students to Laura Kyrke-Smith. She has an obvious passion for education and for the welfare of young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our students were excellent ambassadors during her visit and were vital for demonstrating how a UTC prepares young people for careers in key sectors such as health and digital.

“That has only been possible due to our cutting-edge facilities and expert staff. To remain possible, we will need greater funding to deliver technical subjects.”

Baker Dearing Educational Trust chief executive Simon Connell commented: “It is fantastic to be able to show members of parliament around UTCs and for them to see how these schools open up career and life opportunities for so many young people.

“The UTC network has had a tremendously successful start to the year, with high student enrolment across the network. Many UTC students who left at the end of last year will also have progressed onto apprenticeships and degrees in science and technology disciplines.

"This shows why UTCs like Aylesbury are the best means of delivering high-quality, employer-led technical education for school students.”