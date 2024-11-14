Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has confirmed its e-scooter trial has re-started in Aylesbury and other towns this week.

E-scooters were temporarily taken off Bucks pavements in June when a technical fault was preventing customers from unlocking the vehicles.

Last month, it was announced that the trial would re-start with a different company. Bucks Council is no longer using Zipp Mobility vehicles, but is now partnered with Voi, an international company that also runs for hire schemes in cities as diverse as Hamburg and Bristol.

As well as Aylesbury, the scooters are available to use in designated parts of High Wycombe and Princes Risborough.

Councillor Steven Broadbent

Since e-scooters were first introduced in the county they have proved divisive with some residents cautioning that the vehicles are driven dangerously and illegally on pavements, putting residents and their pets at risk of injury. Others have used the scooters to complete medium length trips they might otherwise walk or rely on a bus for.

It was announced earlier this year, that the e-scooter trial in Bucks had been extended for another two years, until 31 May, 2026.

Bucks Council has provided the links for the Voi app, which can be downloaded here by Android users, and here on iPhones.

While being operated by a new company the same features, locations, parking bays and operating hours have been agreed. Voi is also introducing cheaper pricing, including monthly and daily passes as well as pay-as-you-go pricing, and discounts for certain groups including the NHS and students, the council revealed.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: I am pleased to confirm that our trial e-scooters are now back in Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Princes Risborough with our new supplier, Voi. These e-scooters are the only ones legally permitted on Buckinghamshire highways and we will continue to work with Thames Valley Police to raise awareness of this.

You can get your first 30-minute ride free with the code H2UK. We appreciated the patience of riders whilst we worked with Zipp to secure a new supplier.”

Data released by the council shows that 350,000 rides covering more than 500,000 miles have been taken on council-authorised scooters since they were first introduced.