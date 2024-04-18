Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A date has been confirmed for this year’s Bucks Country Show.

Organisers have announced the popular Buckinghamshire event is returning on 5 and 6 May, 2024.

This year’s summer showcase takes place at the Penn Estate and is advertised as a family-friendly event which caters for everyone.

A high risk stunt at a previous event, photo from Derek Pelling

Among this year’s attractions are a knight on horseback display, performances from the Inspire Motorbike and BMX Stunt Team, dog and duck shows, plus more eye-catching stunts form Jez Avery and his team.

Also, organisers have promised a ‘history village’, a feature that is new this year, which offers an interactive and educational look at British life.

Demonstrations will be held by cooks, foragers and mixologists, and vendors will have stalls at the country show.

Further activities include magic shows from the amazing Merkele, and stilt-walkers will be roaming around the grasslands, available for photos.

Wrestling displays and live music have also been confirmed for the 2024 event. A number of dog shows will take place over the two days with 20 pedigree and 20 fun dog class demonstrations taking place. Organisers have revealed that over £18,000, was raised for the charity, We love Dogs, over the course of last year’s event.