Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organiser of a popular Aylesbury Vale festival has discussed this summer’s very special 60th event.

Joe Heap director of Towersey Festival has shared his excitement for this year’s monumental 60th anniversary event with The Bucks Herald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The oldest independent festival moved permanently to the Claydon Estate near Buckingham in 2020, but remains a family-friendly folk festival with a loyal following.

Most Popular

Towersey Festival director Joe Heap

As always the event runs over the last Bank Holiday in August, and this year takes place between 23-26 August.

Joe took over director duties at the festival 10 years ago, a position his dad previously held, with his grandfather among the founding members of the culture event.

He discussed the transition over to the Claydon estate, saying: “It’s been really great. We’ve been really welcomed in the local community of Buckingham, Claydon, all the Claydon villages. There’s been a real love for it and a really nice hospitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been difficult to transition because we moved so far away from our original roots. We have brought quite a lot of the audience with us, but we are aware we’re building a new audience as well. We’re just trying to get more and more local people involved.”

Billy Bragg headlines this year's shows

This year’s festival is headlined by Billy Bragg, with a host of other well-known names from the world of folk music already confirmed, as well as a full comedy schedule.

Taking place on the last Bank Holiday of the summer, Towersey Festival always has to battle with other local and national events for audience. Joe explained how he and his family aim to find their own corner in the market, adding: “We like to think of Towersey as the easy festival. It’s easily accessible, it’s super friendly, small, welcoming. So, if you’ve got Glastonbury, or Reading and Leeds in mind, it’s not that. That’s the message we always want to get across to local people, it is your festival. It’s right on your doorstep. So come along and experience a festival of world-class music and arts, and culture.”

While some of the names on the Towersey Festival 2024 line-up may be recognisable to music fans, Joe says the event is never booked with the aim of grabbing headlines and going after the biggest names possible.

Robin Ince is headlining the comedy programme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The climate at the moment because of the cost of living is really tough,” he added.

"What we try and do is carve out our own little piece of the marketplace by being really unique, in that we don’t book big names and headliners. We really focus on really top class quality music and shows that we know people are going to love. Trust us, come along, and you’ll discover a whole world of music you didn’t know existed.”

As a family-friendly event, Towersey Festival also has children’s entertainers and crafts, among other features guests can enjoy.