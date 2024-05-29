Date confirmed for Buckinghamshire Jobs, Skills and Opportunities Fair 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council has announced a date for its annual job fair aimed at people looking for work locally.

Buckinghamshire Jobs, Skills and Opportunities Fair 2024 will take place on Thursday 6 June 2024, from 1.30pm to 6pm.

It is being held in Aylesbury at Buckinghamshire New University’s campus in the county town.

Bucks Council is advising that the event is free to attend, but interested parties are encouraged to book their place online.

Also, the authority is still looking for additional businesses and organisations to present at the fair. Representatives interested in becoming an exhibitor for their organisation are encouraged to contact the council via email [email protected].

People looking for work or a career change are encouraged to attend the event. A previous jobs fair organised by the council attracted 400 visitors last year, who could speak with employers, training providers and support organisations.

Bucks Council advises that a majority of the employers at this year’s event will be representing businesses operating in the county, or larger companies with a presence in the Buckinghamshire area.

Training providers will be delivering workshops at the afternoon event and there will be further seminars from people representing the council. These sessions will include additional information on adult learning plans offered by the authority and further details on how to work for the council courtesy of its ‘talent attraction’ team.