Charity launches summer skills programme for young people ahead of expo in Aylesbury

A charity aiming to support young people with the business and tech acumen they will need in the professional world has an upcoming expo event in Aylesbury.

On 5 July, the Cloudy Foundation is hosting a skills expo to mark the completion of its upskilling programme at Bucks Council’s base in Gateway.

The Cloudy Foundation’s programmes which last for up to eight weeks are aimed at children and young adults between the ages of 14 and 22.

Students will present their new knowledge and skills at the expo in front of their fellow students, teachers, and council officials, who have supported the project.

pictures from last year's summer programme

Throughout the programme, which uses a mix of online learning sessions and in-person classes when school is out, participants will be working to create their own Microsoft powerapp.

Successful data programmes created by the students will be used by Bucks Council staff.

Last year the charity supported just over 100 young people across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes, its current projections suggest that number will be tripled this year.

The programme runs until July this year

The Cloudy Foundation programmes are designed to increase the number of people entering the workforce with vital digital skills to assist jobseekers and businesses.

Outside of work on powerapp projects, youngsters on the programme will be given other upskilling tasks including team-working, planning and project management, marketing and communications exercises.