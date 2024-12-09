Councillors warn closing Bucks centres for disabled adults would be 'devastating'

Closing centres for disabled adults in Buckinghamshire will be ‘devastating’, a cross-party group of councillors has warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckinghamshire Council is trying to sell off Hillcrest Day Centre in High Wycombe, Seeleys House in Beaconsfield and Burnham Day Centre, and repurpose Buckingham Day Centre, claiming the sites are ‘underused’ and not value for money.

Its ‘short breaks’ service for adults with complex needs and disabilities would instead be delivered from Aylesbury Opportunity Centre, Chesham Short Breaks Centre and High Wycombe’s Spring Valley Day Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the plans have drawn major opposition from the families who rely on the activities, physiotherapy and respite the sites offer, as well as from councillors across the political spectrum.

Burnham Short Breaks Centre, where staff and parents want the centre to remain open. Photo from Charlie Smith/Local Democracy Reporting Service

Councillor Carol Heap said Seeleys and Burnham were ‘particularly valued’ because they catered for the highest-need working-age adults, who cannot live independently or attend other day centres.

“The loss of those centres would have an absolutely devastating effect on the families and the adults that attend those centres,” the Conservative, who represents Marlow, told a meeting of the health and adult social care select committee.

Angela Macpherson, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said ‘nothing was off the table’ until after the ongoing consultation on the plans ends on 31 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillor Robin Stuchbury followed up by saying councillors of all parties were ‘frustrated’ at being told they could not discuss the plans until after the consultation.

During the meeting, Councillor Stuart Wilson also warned of the impacts of the loss of facilities at Seeleys House, including its overnight respite, as well as a lack of ‘market provision’.

The Independent, who leads the Impact Alliance group of councillors, said: “That means more of these clients and their carers will have to turn to residential care earlier than necessary. How will that be funded?”

He also referenced a recent report by the County Councils Network which warned increased complexity of needs and a ‘substantial rise in placement costs’ could push cash-strapped councils’ care and support spending above £17 billion by 2030 – a 50 per cent increase compared to 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Macpherson replied by saying the council was trying to provide increased supported living for working-age adults by ‘engaging with the market’.

This would be ‘to extend provision’ so the council has more options for people to live independently, ‘rather than decreasing them’, she explained.

She added: “Moving people into residential is not our ambition at all. It is actually to grow and develop the market. This is still work in progress.”