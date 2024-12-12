Councillor warns Buckinghamshire will be ‘covered in data centres’ after controversial Government approval

The Conservative chair of a Buckinghamshire Council planning committee has made a dig at Labour over the party’s planning reforms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Trevor Egleton told a Tuesday afternoon meeting (10 December) the ‘openness’ of the green belt was an ‘interesting concept’ he was ‘yet to understand’.

He said: “You can get some exceedingly large structures in the green belt. Do they impact on the openness?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It won’t matter in the future anyway because it will all be determined by central government and we will be covered in data centres.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner approved the data centre in Buckinghamshire, which was initially rejected by the council. Photo from: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

His comments referred to the new government’s proposed changes to planning laws so it can build more homes, and its plans to encourage building on poor-quality or already developed green belt land it has dubbed ‘grey belt’.

The planning reforms will also mean increased housing targets for councils, with Buckinghamshire’s own set to rise by 42 per cent, meaning 4,122 new homes will be needed in the county per year.

Councillor Egleton’s comments also referred to some of the large developments in the green belt being decided on by housing secretary Angela Rayner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include plans to build Marlow Film Studios, which Buckinghamshire Council rejected, but which have been called in for a final decision by Ms Rayner.

Meanwhile, there are several plans to build new data centres in south Bucks, one of which the housing secretary recently overturned.

Last week she approved plans by Gensler for a huge data centre in Iver, despite the project previously being blocked by the council.