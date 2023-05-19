Revised application to build 21 flats in car park of Aylesbury beauty spot is rejected

The revised application to build new apartments in the car park of a popular Aylesbury village beauty spot has been refused.

An application to build 21 two-bedroom flats in Watermead Village Lakeside Car Park has been rejected by Bucks Council.

Yesterday (18 May), the local authority rejected the bid, offering six reasons why the project was unsuccessful.

Watermead Car Park

A similar application launched by the Compton Group received hundreds of objections from residents, with the risk of flooding and additional congestion among the most common complaints.

Developers wanted to reallocate the car park making certain spots available to the public while others would be private spaces reserved for people living in the apartments.

With the potential homes close to Watermead lake, the council was concerned at how the building would disrupt the appearance of the area.

The potential living conditions were described as "cramped" in the council's refusal.

A lack of sufficient information relating to the environmental impact the new flats would have on the area was also raised.

The council also stated there was no commitment to affordable housing within the project.

The reasons for the refusal are laid out in full below:

1 The siting, scale, layout and design of the built development, together with the loss of open space and existing landscaping would be out of keeping with its surroundings and as such would significantly harm the character and appearance of the area. The proposal is therefore contrary to policies BE2, I1 and NE8 of the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan and paragraphs 126, 130 and 131 of the National Planning Policy Framework (2021).

2 The proposed development by virtue of a lack of private amenity space, cramped accommodation, close proximity to car parking spaces and lack of defensible space would be prejudicial to the amenities of its future occupants, contrary to policy BE3 of the adopted Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan and paragraph 130(f) of the National Planning Policy Framework.

3 Insufficient information has been submitted to the Local Planning Authority to confirm how the development would address climate change and be energy efficient. The development could therefore cause harm to the environment, contrary to policies C3 and T8 of the adopted Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan and paragraphs 127 and 158 of the National Planning Policy Framework.

4 The proposed development comprises solely of 2-bedroom flats and the majority housing need identified in VALP policy H6a is for houses, with only a limited need for flats. The application is not accompanied by any supporting justification for the level of flats proposed and as such falls contrary to adopted Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan Policy H6a.

5 Insufficient information has been submitted to the Local Planning Authority to demonstrate that it would deliver any housing built to Category 2 Accessible and Adaptable Dwelling standards and as such it falls contrary to Policy H6c of the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan (2021).