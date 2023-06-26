Bucks Council provides nearly £100,000 mental health funding to eight charity projects

Bucks Council has announced it is supporting eight local mental health projects financially.

Each project can receive up to £15,000 with the local authority paying almost £100,000 to mental health services.

The chosen initiatives promote positive emotional wellbeing for children and young people in Buckinghamshire.

Carers Bucks was one of the organisations to receive funding

Funding has come from the Children and Young People’s Wellbeing Fund. Each project supports children out of school.

Charities, activity groups, and local clubs were encouraged to apply and all applications were considered. A specialist panel was formed to pick the best projects, young people were included in the selection process.

The successful projects were:

Action 4 Youth: Counselling service for 12-18-year-olds exhibiting poor emotional wellbeing and mental health, based at The Junction Youth Centre

Brighter Futures Together: Aims to develop a network of Young Mental Health Champions

Carers Bucks: A targeted group focusing on the mental wellbeing of young carers aged 12-16 years.

Connection Support: Counselling service for 12-18-year-olds who have become homeless or at risk of being homeless. This project was co-produced with young people who wanted to employ a trained counsellor to support them with poor emotional wellbeing and mental health.

CreateED South East: A music and mindfulness project for children aged 5-11 years with poor emotional wellbeing and additional needs.

Mama Bee Group: ‘The Bigger Picture Programme’ aimed at supporting young people in care or care leavers with poor mental health.

Theatre Shed: A youth led initiative to improve wellbeing and increase resilience through weekly issue based performing arts workshops and wellbeing activities.

Youth Concern: To help meet the increased demand for high quality person-centred counselling for vulnerable 13-18-year-olds outside school hours.

To be considered, projects needed to demonstrate that they would actively promote positive emotional wellbeing for children and young people in ways such as equipping them with strategies and tools to manage their emotions, improving resilience, improving understanding of the symptoms of mental ill health, and improving knowledge of the sources of support available. Another requirement was that the projects needed to be aimed at children and young people from communities identified as at higher risk of poor emotional wellbeing and poor mental health, and also within the areas of Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Chesham outlined in the council’s Opportunity Bucks programme, which seeks to ensure equal opportunity for everyone in Buckinghamshire. The programme is focussed on ten wards in the county where people are experiencing the most hardship.

