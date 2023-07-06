Bucks Council launches appeal to help fund Wendover Library transformation project

Bucks Council has asked for community support to help it complete the transformation of Wendover Library.

The local authority states it has the funds to complete a majority of the scheme, but needs assistance completing parts of the project.

Specifically, the council is asking for money to make renovations suggested by members of the Wendover community.

The council's design plans for Wendover Community Library

Bucks Council wants to transform Wendover Community Library into a vibrant community hub for local residents.

So far, the council has secured £473,000 worth of funding for the main work, but more money is needed for additional improvements, such as external landscaping and the creation of study pods.

The council states numerous bids have been launched for assistance to a range of organisations, but none have been forthcoming so far.

In the meantime, the Library Transformation Fund has been set up and those who are willing and able to contribute, are being invited to consider making a donation.

The masterplan for Wendover Community Library

Councillor Clive Harriss said: “We are keen to work with the library and local community to create something really special for Wendover. We want to deliver the best possible outcome and so we’re working with the community to invite people to donate to the transformation, should they wish.

“Whether you are a current resident, have family or friends in the area or have previous ties or fond memories of the town, we are giving these people the opportunity to help make the exciting vision for a new community hub in Wendover, a reality.”

As well as making donations on the council website residents are being encouraged to buy a mug or tea towel, with profits going towards the project, order a plaque to go into the new garden, or purchase a limited edition, metal Legacy Leaf which will be engraved and displayed within an artwork display by the library entrance.

The new children's library is said to be double the size of the current one

