Bucks Council announces host of free summer holiday activities for children

Bucks Council has announced when and where eligible families can take advantage of free activities during the school break.

Eligible children and their families will receive Helping Hand digital food vouchers and some youngsters will also have access to holiday clubs and hot meals provided by the Holiday Activities and Food programme.

Funded by the Department for Education and coordinated by the council, thousands of free HAF holiday club places are available countywide in over 50 locations, catering for eligible children and young people in Reception to Year 11 and including specialist SEND HAF clubs.

Numerous clubs have signed up to the project

The HAF programme offers a vast range of activities from dance and football camps, movie making, martial arts to cookery and crafts.

All clubs running the programme must provide participating children with hot and nutritious meal at each session.

Each eligible child or young person can attend up to 16 HAF sessions over the summer holidays.

A proportion of HAF programme places can also be accessed by other groups of children and young people who are identified as able to benefit from attending the HAF clubs. These groups include looked after and previously looked after children, young carers, children living in low-income households who are not in receipt of benefits-related free school meals, and children with an education, health and care plan.

Bucks Council works with schools and HAF club providers to identify and invite children from these additional groups who may otherwise miss out.

Councillor Anita Cranmer, said: “We are once again proud to support our local children and families during the summer holidays, as part of our excellent HAF programme. These free and fun activities across Buckinghamshire have been a great success, enabling eligible children to enjoy fun holiday clubs and experiences with a healthy meal included. This year, the HAF programme is running in more locations, so it should be even easier for families to access HAF sessions near them.

“We know that the summer holidays can be a worrying time for families, as time off school can increase food bills and energy costs, as well as make it more difficult to arrange childcare for work, and other commitments. So, I’d urge eligible parents and carers to book their children on to HAF sessions as early as possible so that they can benefit from the support that the HAF clubs offer families.”

All key towns in Buckinghamshire are running programmes which children can attend this summer from Aylesbury to High Wycombe.

Councillor Arif Hussain added: “As part of our Helping Hand service, we are also offering a range of support and practical advice for residents who might be struggling during the summer months with the general cost of living. The news continues to be challenging around high prices and mortgage rates and many local families are still feeling uncertain about their finances.