A towpath in Aylesbury has been reopened after £800,000 has been invested into improving its accessibility.

Bucks Council has reopened the Aylesbury Arm of the Grand Union Canal today (26 June).

Government funding and money raised by developers has been used to improve the quality of the towpath.

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler opened the towpath

The Aylesbury Arm, was originally completed in 1815, the improvements can be seen between locks 15 and 16 of the Grand Union Canal.

These changes should improve the experience of walking and cycling along the canal.

Money for the upgrades came courtesy of a £621,846 grant from the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) from Homes England and £178,154 from the council’s Section 106 developer contributions.

Bucks Council states the changes are part of wider plans for active travel improvements in Aylesbury and form a main spine route between the town centre and the new developments of Kingsbrook and Woodlands.

Bucks Councillor Steven Broadbent, Council Leader, Councillor Martin Tett, and Aylesbury MP Rob Butler

Key improvements included:

-widening the towpath to seven feet

-resurfacing the towpath

-improving accessibility onto the towpath

-installing new signs along the route

It is hoped by improving alternative routes, more people will cycle and walk around the county, instead of using cars.

The improvements are linked to wider Aylesbury Garden Town initiative and a ‘Aylesbury-Tring-Wendover Canal Triangle’ project.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “The completion of the Aylesbury Arm canal towpath improvements is a significant milestone for the Active Travel Plan for Aylesbury. The new towpath will not only connect the town centre to the new developments of Kingsbrook and Woodlands, but also improve the health and wellbeing of our residents and visitors by promoting active travel.

“In recognition of this important infrastructure upgrade, Aylesbury MP Rob Butler, who cut the ribbon, and Buckinghamshire Council Leader Martin Tett officially launched the towpath improvements. They spoke about how the improvements have helped to make the towpath a safer, more accessible and enjoyable route.