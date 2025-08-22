Council leader addresses asylum seeker accommodation rumours in Aylesbury

Buckinghamshire’s council leader has put to bed rumours that a building in Aylesbury is going to be used to house asylum seekers.

This afternoon, Councillor Steven Broadbent confirmed that the former offices in Hampden House will not become a temporary home for people awaiting decisions on asylum applications.

Speculation has been rife across social media that the former office space above the QD store in Aylesbury was being readied for the Home Office.

These rumours were further fuelled when Quality Discounts confirmed plans to close its store in Aylesbury next month. Signage outside the store confirmed the closure, with a spokesperson telling The Bucks Herald last week that it was shutting down due to ‘rising operational costs and other challenges’.

Last year, Bucks Council granted planning permission to Klifer Developments to transform the upper floors of Hampden House, where QD operates from the ground floor, into 111 apartments. The construction company has the green light to remove dust and repair damage within the floors above the retail store.

A lack of clarity around when the flats would go on the market, or when they would be ready, led to mounting speculation around the use of the business. The Home Office declines to declare where its asylum hotels are based for safeguarding reasons and the council previously declined requests from The Bucks Herald to comment on the speculation.

However, this afternoon, the authority’s leader said: “There have been rumours about the QD building in Aylesbury. The Home Office has confirmed that this property is not in the pipeline to be used and that they (the Home Office) have not approached or been approached by anyone about using it for this purpose.”

Councillor Broadbent also stated that no hotels are currently being used to home people on asylum waiting lists in Buckinghamshire currently.

Briefly, a former Best Western hotel in Buckingham was used by the Home Office in 2022. It was closed after around a year following strong opposition to the change of use from local politicians.

Councillor Broadbent added: “There are no asylum hotels in Buckinghamshire, and the Home Office has confirmed that there are no plans to establish any new facilities. However, like all counties across England, we are legally required to take a number of asylum seekers. We currently have a small number of people, mainly families, living in Buckinghamshire who are seeking asylum. None of them live in hotels.”

He also mentioned that residents in Buckinghamshire had shown ‘huge compassion and generosity’ supporting Ukrainian and Afghan families who have moved to the county in recent years.

The councillor said he wanted to address the rumours in Aylesbury in recognition of how false information can spread quickly across social media and the internet. The leader also referenced the continued national coverage that has been dedicated to other areas of the country where asylum seekers are being kept in hotels.

He said: “We also recognise that news from other parts of the country and misinformation about what is happening in Buckinghamshire can cause unnecessary concerns for people. We will provide relevant information when necessary to ensure rumours do not persist.”