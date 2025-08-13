Popular department store confirms closure rumours in Aylesbury town centre

A popular department store located in Aylesbury’s town centre has confirmed it plans to close permanently.

A spokesperson for QD Aylesbury has confirmed it plans to shut down its large store located on Aylesbury High Street.

Follow-up questions regarding the number of jobs at risk and a closure for the store, have not been answered at the time of writing.

A spokesperson told The Bucks Herald: “We're sorry to confirm that the Aylesbury store will be closing. Due to rising operational costs and other challenges, we've had to make this difficult decision. We truly appreciate [our customers’] support and loyalty, and we hope to continue serving you through our other locations and online.”

The QD store is closing

Aylesbury shoppers had suspected the shop was closing and many had commented on Facebook groups noticing the high amount of stock in the store that was being sold at high discount rates.

One commenter said the store now has a notice on one of its doors announcing plans to close down next month. Many residents said it was a ‘shame’ the shop was shutting down, with some noting how useful the outlet can be at Christmas.

QD, which stands for Quality Discounts, has over 30 stores currently operating in the UK. QD Stores Limited, the company behind the retail business, also owns the Cherry Lane Garden Centres located throughout the country.

Klifer Developments was granted planning permission to transform the upper floors of Hampden House, the building where the store is located. Permission was granted for staff representing the developer to remove dust and repair damage within the floors above the retail store and change the office site into 111 apartments.