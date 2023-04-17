Bucks Council has defended the need for the Aylesbury Special Expenses fund of over £1 million after a local official questioned where the money is going.

This funding is used to cover running costs, but the leader of Aylesbury Town Council says he has seen little evidence of local facilities being enhanced since the county has been ruled by a unitary authority.

A breakdown on the council’s website shows that in this year’s kitty the Special Expenses budget for Aylesbury comes to £1,019,170.

It is separated into three categories with £652,347 going towards recreation grounds, 339,463 to community centres and £27,360 for the town market.

But Councillor Richard Lloyd has questioned the value of funding, describing the condition of Aylesbury’s sports fields and centres as “dreadful”.

Speaking ahead of the start of the new council tax year, where the local authority raised taxes by the maximum amount allowed without the need for public consultation, Councillor Lloyd said on Twitter: “The facilities in Aylesbury are in a dreadful state and Bucks Council has failed residents.

Aylesbury Town Council Leader Richard Lloyd

"Aylesbury Town Council supported the single unitary model for Buckinghamshire largely on the basis of promised devolution, this was even covered in Parliament. Three years on, bar the Christmas Lights we're not significantly further on, so why is this important?

"The below is a list of special expenses items, I am regularly contacted by sports teams in particular as to why they can't use the facilities, why are the facilities not being maintained and why are the associated fees increasing with no sign of improvement.

“Alfred Rose and Walton Court pavilions are shut, Edinburgh Playing Fields boiler is broken, Meadowcroft is in poor condition (pavilion and 3G), reduced numbers of pitches available to play on at all sites including Bedgrove and Fairford Leys. Where is the money going?

"The lack of use is directly related to the lack of investment. This must change. No more excuses. The town is growing, these facilities are needed more than ever.”

The unused building in Elmhurst

Councillor Lloyd also questioned the local authority’s ability to manage sports centres, referencing the former Bucks Sports and Social Club in Stoke Mandeville.

This site has been earmarked by the council for a potential future housing development, despite strong opposition from residents.

In response, Bucks Council Leader, Councillor Martin Tett said: “The Special Expenses element of Council Tax payments has been in place for part of the Aylesbury area for many years. These payments are needed to cover running costs for some local properties and facilities which are owned by Buckinghamshire Council.

"The council is committed to continue to improve the quality and range of sports and leisure provision across the county, in partnership with a range of organisations which will be encompassed in a new leisure strategy which we aim to launch later this year. If people or organisations have any specific complaints they should contact the council or their local councillors.”

Alfred Rose Community Centre

Meadowcroft Open Space remains at risk of flooding, recently the Aylesbury Vale Dynamos were unable to play home games or train due to a Thames Water leak and heavy rainfall.