Urban Search and Rescue Service for Aylesbury and Milton Keynes is saved after MP's intervention

The centre will remain open for now

By James Lowson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 09:53 BST

The Urban Search and Rescue Service (UARC) in Aylesbury has been saved from imminent closure.

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler announced yesterday (12 April) that the terrorism prevention centre which serves the entirety of Bucks including Milton Keynes will remain open.

Aylesbury’s MP intervened and has now confirmed with fire minister Chris Philp that the centre will remain active until at least April 2025.

Rob Butler speaking in Westminster Hall, photo from Parliament TV
Rob Butler speaking in Westminster Hall, photo from Parliament TV
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service officials were informed verbally that the centre might close as a result of funding cuts earlier this year.

Following an appeal from the Aylesbury MP to the Home Office the centre will continue to protect Bucks residents.

Mr Butler said: “I’ve seen for myself the crucial role the Urban Search And Rescue service plays to keep our communities safe in Bucks and further afield, so as soon as I heard it was threatened with closure I appealed to the fire minister to reconsider.

"I am absolutely delighted that the Home Office has listened to my arguments and promised to continue funding for two more years. Bucks USAR’s dedicated team do a brilliant job each and every day, often in dangerous circumstances – that’s why it is one of the best units of its kind in the country, with the awards to prove it.

"I will now continue working with our local Chief Fire Officer, Jason Thelwell, and the local fire authority chairman, Councillor Simon Rouse, to convince the Home Office and Treasury to ensure this vital service is fully funded beyond 2025.”

There are only 20 Government-funded terrorism bases like the one in Aylesbury throughout England.

Equipment from the centre is used by emergency responders in the immediate aftermath of disasters or terrorism incidents.

USAR is a project which was launched by the Government in response to the World Trade Center terrorism attacks on 11 September, 2001.

At a fire authority meeting in February council representatives from both Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire wards raised alarm over the potential closure of the service.

A grant which was used by Buckinghamshire fire authority to fund the service expired last month.

Local politicians were concerned about Bucks’ ability to react to a major incident without an operational anti-terrorism centre.