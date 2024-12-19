Council announces plans to upgrade Aylesbury town centre with new lighting scheme

Bucks Council has announced new plans to upgrade Aylesbury’s town centre early in 2025.

Today (19 December), the authority revealed it is planning to start improvement works in central Aylesbury after Christmas.

Bucks Council has authorised a power upgrade for Market Square, which will allow more stalls to access its electricity supply. It is hoped that this might allow extra businesses to trade in the town centre, and create greater variety.

Also, the authority is upgrading lighting in the town centre, which includes restoring power to historic lanterns and lighting the clock face on Market Tower.

It will be permanently making part of Cambridge Street a ‘pedestrian only’ zone and improving the paving in that area.

The council advises that work to improve the town centre is due to start next month and finish in March 2025.

Bucks Council has linked the project to other improvement plans revealed in 2024. This includes: the controversial decision to demolish the former Gala bingo hall in favour of creating a new outdoor area for businesses. Current council estimates suggest the new Pavilion Quarter will be ready by 2026.

A further project which will see the council build a housing development by the town centre consisting of 46 households is also underway. Previously, the council announced the project, that involves repurposing the Old County Offices for housing.

The council has also created a brand new wedding venue in the heart of the town centre in the historic Judges Lodgings building.

Councillor Rachel Matthews said: “These are truly exciting times for Aylesbury and these projects are evidence of how we are rolling out our regeneration strategy to build on the traditional features of the market town to update and improve the town centre for businesses, residents and visitors alike. We are carrying out a whole package of works to bring positive change and major enhancements which give Aylesbury town centre a major uplift. There will be an upgraded market with potential for significant expansion and more stalls of different kinds. There will be a brand new section of the town centre that better links the High Street with the thriving Exchange development and we will also see brand new, high quality housing, whilst overall retaining the heritage feel and traditional features of our market town.”