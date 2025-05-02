Conservatives lose control of Bucks Council falling one seat short of majority

Bucks Council

The Conservatives have lost control of Bucks Council following today’s local election results.

The Tories won 48 out of 97 seats on the council, but fell one short of the total needed for a majority.

Bucks Council has been run by the Conservative Party since its formation in 2020, and the party won a vast majority of the seats available at the last local elections held in 2021.

However, the previous Bucks County Council was always run by a Conservative majority as well, with the Tories winning every election since the authority was formed in 1973.

But the increasing popularity of the Green Party and the emergence of Reform UK dented the Conservatives dominance.

The Liberal Democrats have reemerged as the second biggest political party in Buckinghamshire. Overall, the party has 27 councillors in Buckinghamshire, the third highest number of representatives are Independent councillors, with 11 unaffiliated politicians getting elected.

Despite the recent election of new MPs representing the party within Buckinghamshire last year, Labour will have only four councillors. Reform UK will be represented by three councillors, the Green Party by two, and two councillors represent Wycombe Independents.