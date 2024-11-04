A home building company has confirmed the acquisition of a 12-acre site in a Buckinghamshire village, it plans to transform into a housing development.

Greencore Homes has taken control of a patch of land in Haddenham and has outline planning permission for up to 89 homes in the area.

Estimations from parties involved in the project, state that the development could have a Gross Development Value of over £45 million.

Located at the northern end of the village, Greencore says it will construct a project including 30% on-site affordable housing and landscaped public open spaces.

The proposed housing site

Jon Di-Stefano, CEO of Greencore Homes said: “Greencore’s ambition is to build 10,000 of our better than net zero homes by 2035. This acquisition in Haddenham is another step on that journey and we are actively looking for other opportunities to complement our existing pipeline. We look forward to working in partnership with Richborough Estates to progress this development and deliver high quality, energy efficient and sustainable homes for the Haddenham community.”

A previous bid to build a similar project was rejected by Bucks Council earlier this year, a Local Democracy Reporting Service article revealed.

Richborough’s disposals director Hannah Deverell said: “Working with our consultant team on this was an extremely efficient process. We secured planning consent at appeal on August 23rd and Greencore were appointed on 28th. This is our second sale to Greencore, a trusted delivery partner with a proven track record in providing sustainable residential developments. Our thanks to them and all involved.”