Bucks Council has announced its revised bin collection schedule during the festive period this Christmas.

Bucks Council is also encouraging residents to recycle as much as possible, as typically people get through lots of waste during the holidays.

Data from the authority states that households get through 30 per cent more waste during the holiday period. Cardboard boxes should be folded and flattened and placed securely next to your recycling container if it is full, the council advises.

Part of the revised schedule

When readying recycling for collection residents have been reminded to remove any other packaging such as tape and polystyrene. Glittery wrapping paper and Christmas cards with embellishments cannot be recycled and need to be put in your regular waste bin, the authority adds.

Bucks Council is also advising residents to check its online platform for guidance on how to dispose of food waste, recognising its easy to buy extra for parties and extended family gatherings.

Leftovers and food waste can be put in your food recycling bin and left out for collection on bin day, the council says. Most food waste can go in the food recycling bin but you can check on the council website to see what can and cannot be recycled.

Week two and three of the revised timetable

Unwanted gifts and old Christmas cards can be donated alongside other expired decorations via a council scheme, more information can be found online.

Due to the bank holidays, normal bin collections have been rescheduled. Amended dates have been listed by the council in an attached photo. The new schedule starts on Christmas Day, and all collections will be using a staggered timetable until 14 January 2024 because of this.

Bucks Council says bins should be put out no later than 6.30am on the morning they are due to be collected.

Residents who subscribe to the garden waste collection service should note that the service is currently suspended for winter and will resume on Monday 22 January 2024. As a garden waste subscriber, you can dispose of your Christmas tree, wreaths, holly and mistletoe in your garden waste bin after Christmas, the council advises. Residents should remove any decorations, cut the tree into smaller pieces and place them in a garden waste bin.

Bucks citizens not subscribed to the service are advised to take trees to the nearest recycling centre, or check for charity collections nearby.

Buckinghamshire’s Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. On all other days over the Christmas period the sites will operate the usual opening days and hours (9am-4pm). More details can be found online.