Changes to waste disposal were voted through by the council earlier this week

Bucks Council has announced changes to the rules around household DIY waste disposal at recycling centres that will be coming into effect in 2024.

From 2024 residents will be able to dispose of small amounts of DIY waste for free at Household Recycling Centres (HRCs).

The rule change was voted through by cabinet members at a meeting yesterday (12 December). Bucks Council re-examined its recycling guidance after new policies from the Government have made it easier for people to freely dispose of small amounts of waste linked to DIY projects. Bucks Council has listed re-tiling, renovating a bathroom or digging a pond in the garden, as examples of tasks that might create small amounts of rubbish that need shifting.

Changes to the council’s policy come under the Waste Access & Acceptance Policy it has laid out.

Also the council is reintroducing a digital e-permit for DIY waste. From 31 December, any resident wanting to dispose of household DIY waste at a HRC will need to have an e-permit printed out or on a portable device, such as a mobile phone or tablet, before they visit. This only affects residents who wish to bring household DIY waste, the council adds.

One load of DIY waste should be no more than 100 litres of loose DIY waste, or one large item no bigger than 2m x 0.75m x 0.7m such as one bath tub, one door or one kitchen unit, under the council’s new guidelines. Staff will scan the permit and check the resident’s address, after which the e-permit will expire. It can be renewed after seven days, to allow residents to dispose of another load of DIY waste for free. Additional waste can be disposed of within that time period, but those residents will be charged at the same price list the authority has been using for the last four years.

Councillor Gareth Williams said: “We know these government changes will be welcomed by residents, but in order for us to manage them effectively, we are reintroducing a DIY e-permit system like we have used previously. This may be an extra step for residents, but it allows us to ensure that everything will run smoothly and will deter commercial traders from abusing the new system which is for residents only.

“We don’t want people to be held up in queues at the HRCs while the new system is bedding in, so we are looking to give people as much notice as possible of the changes and the need for them to download their e-permit before they visit the HRC from 31 December. We will be promoting the new process widely and would suggest people check our website and social media channels for the most up to date information. The whole process is very simple and straightforward and should become second nature to everyone once it has been up and running for a few weeks.”