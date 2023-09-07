Bucks residents encouraged to download health app offering prizes and community benefits

A new initiative to get residents healthy and active again

Residents in Buckinghamshire are being encouraged to download a health app which also offers prizes and community support.

Bucks Council is inviting residents to use the Better Pointsapp in an attempt to keep people active.

The local authority notes that one in five adults in Buckinghamshire are inactive. This means 20 per cent of adults in the county are spending less than 30 minutes a week being active.

The BetterPoints App

People are being warned that a lack of physical activity can lead to serious health concerns, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and can have a long-lasting impact on mental and physical wellbeing.

The localised BetterPoints app is designed so that residents can get rewards when they are active. It rewards people when they walk, wheel, cycle, run or visit a leisure centre. Residents who use the app get entered into prize draws.

These points can be redeemed and spent in shops, or donated to charities of food banks. Extra points are on offer for those residents who wish to lose weight or give up smoking when they access support via Be Healthy Bucks.

Councillor Angela Macpherson said: “Making small lifestyle changes can bring big health benefits to all of us, but sustaining the changes can be difficult and require motivation. With the free BetterPoints app, we are hoping to motivate our residents and ourselves to move more during the day and make little changes that make a big difference – it can be as simple as doing the school run by foot or taking a longer route when walking the dog.

“We are proud to work with BetterPoints and be able to offer the app to our residents. Getting active can prevent illnesses before they even develop, which is better for us in the long run.

“We want to support our residents in Buckinghamshire to make and sustain healthy lifestyle choices, which is why I am encouraging anyone keen to improve their health, or anyone looking for a way to earn discounts, to download the BetterPoints app to get started.