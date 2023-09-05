Watch more videos on Shots!

A two-day conference exploring human rights, climate change and sustainability will be held at an Aylesbury Vale university.

The University of Buckingham is hosting an international conference and is anticipating delegates from over 20 countries to participate.

It is said to be the first ever international conference ever to be held in Bucks.

Non-government organisation, Global Human Rights Centre (GHRC), is partnering with the university’s School of Law to deliver the event.

An aim of the gettogether is to place human rights concerns at the heart of global climate change discussions.

It will be taking place at the Vinson Centre on 4 October, among the cohort attending will be researchers, experts, scholars, postgraduate students, academics, public commentators, policy makers, activists presenting their cutting-edge research, key findings, result-oriented solutions, and multi-disciplinary studies on the impact of climate change on people's’ socio-economic rights as recognised under international human rights law.

A key focus of the conference is evaluating supply chain contribution to climate change. International conference programme director and lecturer in law at The University of Buckingham, Dr Cynthia Chisom Umezulike, said: "We are delighted to welcome both international and national delegates to a scheduled one to two days event attracting between 20 - 40 presenters, over 80 participants and delegates from across the globe. This revolutionary conference is timeous and at the core of global climate change discussions - leading the advancement of a human rights approach to climate change ideas, stimulating further dialogue and cross-disciplinary research outputs that places human rights concerns at the heart of global climate change discussions. The break-out panels and workshop presentations during the conference will provide the opportunity for multi-disciplinary non-academics working in the field of climate change and human rights to deliberate on climate crises and the need for sustainable solutions."

Guests will witness the publishing of papers which will be printed by the Cambridge Scholars Publishing. As well as in-person presentations from people sharing in-depth research, or opinion pieces, plus experiences of activism.