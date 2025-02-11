Bucks MP proud to attend farmers' protest calls Government plan 'disastrous'

The Mid Buckinghamshire MP has expressed his pride at attending yesterday’s farmers’ protest in Westminster.

Greg Smith, the MP whose constituency includes Princes Risborough, Great Missenden, Haddenham, and Wendover, was one of many politician’s at yesterday’s rally.

Yesterday’s (10 February) protest, which was attended by many Aylesbury Vale-based farmers, was further planned action taken by people protesting changes to inheritance tax rules.

Under changes proposed by Labour a 20% inheritance tax will be introduced to farms worth more than £1 million.

Several farmers in Aylesbury took part in the day of planned action and could be heard blaring their horns throughout central Aylesbury.

Mr Smith, who was pictured at the event with Beaconsfield MP, Joy Morrissey, said: “I have always fought for farmers in Mid Buckinghamshire, and my support remains steadfast. Today, I joined fellow Bucks MP Joy Morrissey to take a firm stand in defending our national food security - something this Labour Government is recklessly putting at risk.

"Earlier, I met with Tom Bradshaw, President of the National Farmers’ Union, to discuss their ongoing efforts to push the Government to reverse its disastrous tax policy on family farms - a policy that threatens to devastate farms across the UK.”

He also noted that the protest was attended by two farmers from his constituency and labelled the rule change a “betrayal of farmers”.

Other prominent Bucks politicians also showed support for the day of planned industrial action.

Leader of the Conservative-controlled Bucks Council, Councillor Martin Tett, said on X: “Proud that @BucksCouncil stands with Bucks farmers against this Government’s attempt to destroy our farming industry.”

Both councillor Tett and the authority’s deputy leader, Councillor Steven Broadbent, were pictured with protesting farmers in Aylesbury yesterday afternoon.

Labour MPs within the area have argued the impact changes will have, both locally and nationally, has been overstated.

Callum Anderson, the MP for Buckingham and Bletchley, said in November 2024: “I understand that people are worried about changes to Agricultural Property Relief. However, most farms across the county – from Buckingham to Winslow – will not be affected at all. Only about 500 estates a year nationally will pay more under the new scheme than they do today, and we are preventing wealthy individuals buying up agricultural land to avoid paying inheritance tax.”