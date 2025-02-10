Tractors heard throughout Aylesbury as protest against Government continues

A number of tractors were heard blaring their horns throughout central Aylesbury this morning (10 February) as part of an ongoing protest.

Videos of tractors passing through Aylesbury have been widely shared on social media with the vehicles believed to be heading to Westminster.

Farmers across the country are continuing to protest against changes to inheritance tax rules. The Government plans to introduce a 20% inheritance tax rate on farms worth more than £1 million.

An online petition calling for Labour to rethink the rule change attracted over 148,000 signatures. Save British Farming has organised the latest protest with MPs set to once again debate the value of making farmers pay inheritance tax.

Farmers in Aylesbury sparked confusion with the loud blaring of horns in unison confusing some office workers in the county town. However, the protesters have also garnered lots of support across Facebook from users backing their right to protest.

Some tractors were parked outside council buildings within the town and others were spotted slowly moving around the outskirts of the town centre.

Previously Bucks Council has spoken out against the proposals. Councillor Phil Gomm said: “The new tax will make it exceedingly difficult for farmers to pass on their farms to the next generation, thereby threatening food security and the viability of rural communities.

“Buckinghamshire contains many farming communities and numerous family farms. They face the devastating impact from this new ‘Tax.’ At a time when farmers in Buckinghamshire are struggling with soaring costs and energy prices, this sudden and unexpected tax rise will damage the future of their farms and negatively impact on wider local communities and environmental sustainability.”

Yet Labour MPs within the area have countered suggesting the number of businesses and individuals affected by the tax cuts has been overstated.

Callum Anderson, the MP for Buckingham and Bletchley, said in November: “I understand that people are worried about changes to Agricultural Property Relief. However, most farms across the county – from Buckingham to Winslow – will not be affected at all. Only about 500 estates a year nationally will pay more under the new scheme than they do today, and we are preventing wealthy individuals buying up agricultural land to avoid paying inheritance tax.”